Your First Alert to a hot, humid, and mainly dry holiday weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will keep Gulf moisture and warm air in place leading up to and beyond the July 4th holiday. Downpours will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be isolated to widely scattered.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon downpours along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

