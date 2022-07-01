VIDEO: Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.

The incident happened on Green Hall Way in Raleigh just before 2 p.m.

USPS shared video of the robber, who was seen driving a white Chrysler 400 with black rims.

The suspect is described as a man with brown eyes, a medium complexion, approximately 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall, with a medium build, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a long sleeve navy Adidas top with stripes running from one elbow across the shoulder to the other elbow, black saggy pants, white tennis shoes, and a mask.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you can assist, call 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.