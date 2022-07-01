Advertise with Us
Tips to keep your dog safe this summer

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we head into the 4th of July holiday weekend, American Humane is reminding all dog owners that hot dogs belong on the grill, and not in your car.

Disaster & Cruelty Expert for American Humane Amber Batteiger joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what you should do if you come across a distressed dog in a parked car on a hit day, along with the signs of heat stroke in a dog.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

