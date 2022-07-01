Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WMC) - Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Tennessee Lottery winner.

Thompson matched all five of the white balls in the June 8 Powerball drawing to win the $1 million prize. He purchased the ticket at H.G. Hill Food Store in Pleasant View.

“I stay really busy doing the things I like,” Thompson said, who has no plans to slow down even after his big win, according to Tennessee Lottery Communications & CSR.

His prize was just a portion of the over $22 million in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 and June 25.

Since January 20, 2004, Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services

Latest News

Brett Healey of Memphis is in his first Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog...
Memphian to compete in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
The scene at Economy Inn
Suspect in custody after barricade at Memphis hotel
We've put together a list of July 4 celebrations in the Mid-South
Mid-South Fourth of July festivities to attend this weekend
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint
VIDEO: Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh