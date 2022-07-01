Advertise with Us
TBI issues Most Wanted alert for Ripley homicide suspect

Kylan D'Javion Beard is considered armed and dangerous.
Kylan D'Javion Beard is considered armed and dangerous.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted alert Thursday afternoon for Kylan D’Javion Beard, 18, for first-degree murder and other counts.

Beard is wanted by Ripley Police Department, US Marshals and TBI for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Beard is 18 years old, 6 feet tall, and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information about his whereabouts.

Call Ripley PD at 731-635-1515 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information.

