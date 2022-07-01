TBI issues Most Wanted alert for Ripley homicide suspect

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted alert Thursday afternoon for Kylan D’Javion Beard, 18, for first-degree murder and other counts.

Beard is wanted by Ripley Police Department, US Marshals and TBI for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Beard is 18 years old, 6 feet tall, and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information about his whereabouts.

Call Ripley PD at 731-635-1515 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information.

