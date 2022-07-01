Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Woman drank White Claw, cooked Hot Pocket, bathed in stranger’s Trumbull County home

Cassandra Pacheco
Cassandra Pacheco(Source: Brookfield Township police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is now facing felony burglary charges for allegedly making herself at home inside a stranger’s house in Trumbull County.

Police were called on Wednesday after a Brookfield Township resident returned home and found an unknown woman, later identified by investigators as Cassandra Pacheco, inside.

Brookfield Township police said the 59-year-old admitted to entering the home after she found an unlocked door.

Pacheco then drank part of a White Claw beverage before putting it back into the refrigerator, cooked a Hot Pocket and lasagna, and took a bubble bath in the stranger’s home, according to police.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” Brookfield Township police shared on Facebook.

It’s not known at this time why Pacheco picked the particular Brookfield Township neighborhood.

Pacheco was on the porch of the house when police arrived. She was booked at the Trumbull County Jail for burglary.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes

Latest News

Todd Franklin with One Source Product in Batesville is one of 29 potential cannabis...
Potential cannabis growers anxiously wait for MSDH license approval
Potential cannabis growers anxiously wait for MSDH license approval
Potential cannabis growers anxiously wait for MSDH license approval
emmett till case update
Emmett Till case update
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 1, 2022
The fire in Cordova
Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments