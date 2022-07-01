Olive Branch swears in new police chief

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The city of Olive Branch welcomed their new chief of police Friday.

Chief Bill Cox officially took the reigns after the retirement of longtime chief Don Gammage.

Originally from Philadelphia, Mississippi, Chief Cox has been with the Olive Branch Police Department for nearly nine years.

He says he has high hopes for the department and has his eye on a few changes in the days to come.

”I don’t believe in reinventing the wheel obviously, but there are certain things I look forward to changing as we move forward over the next few weeks,” Cox said. “Just things we want to do to ensure that our officers have the best that they can have and have the best experience they can have working at this department.”

When Cox was announced as the incoming chief in early June, former Chief Gammage threw his complete support behind him.

