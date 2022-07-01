New report finds pilot had chest pains before deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has an update on a plane crash that killed a Mid-South pilot back in May.

A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board now gives us a better picture of the moments before Malcolm King’s plane crashed near Memphis.

According to the preliminary accident report, the 62-year-old told air traffic controllers in Memphis he was experiencing chest pains just minutes before his plane began to nose-dive.

King was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 plane that went down in a portion of Shelby County, west of the Mississippi River and east of Dacus Lake. Airport officials confirmed the plane took off from General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis.

King’s fiance Adrienne Grammer said King was an incredible man who was generous to family and friends. Grammer as well as King’s friends posted on social media about the heartbreaking loss saying King will never be forgotten.

