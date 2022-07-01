Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

New report finds pilot had chest pains before deadly crash

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has an update on a plane crash that killed a Mid-South pilot back in May.

A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board now gives us a better picture of the moments before Malcolm King’s plane crashed near Memphis.

According to the preliminary accident report, the 62-year-old told air traffic controllers in Memphis he was experiencing chest pains just minutes before his plane began to nose-dive.

King was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 plane that went down in a portion of Shelby County, west of the Mississippi River and east of Dacus Lake. Airport officials confirmed the plane took off from General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis.

King’s fiance Adrienne Grammer said King was an incredible man who was generous to family and friends. Grammer as well as King’s friends posted on social media about the heartbreaking loss saying King will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 1, 2022
The fire in Cordova
Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments
Beale Street enacts new safety measures for summer weekends
Beale Street enacts new safety measures for summer weekends
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Raleigh