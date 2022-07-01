National activist calls for Carolyn Bryant Doham arrest for her involement in Emmett Till’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a gruesome murder in 1955 of a 14-year-old boy that horrified people around the world.

Emmett Till’s body was mutilated for falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman.

Now, almost 70 years after his death, an outstanding arrest warrant for that woman has been discovered last week in a Mississippi courthouse basement.

A National civil rights activist John C. Barnett is helping the Till family seek long-overdue justice by demanding Mississippi to execute the unserved warrant for Carolyn Bryant Doham.

“I believe that we need to get justice and that small form of justice is even if she’s arrested,” said John C. Barnett, National civil rights activist.

After newly discovered evidence of an outstanding arrest warrant was found last week in the bottom of a Mississippi courthouse basement, a National civil rights activist is calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham.

“We’re not asking, we’re demanding,” said Barnett.

The unserved warrant charges Doham for her participation of abducting, kidnapping, and murdering Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955.

Despite Doham living in North Carolina today, Barnett wants both states to work together to bring her to justice.

“Execute the warrant so that they can come to Raleigh or Raleigh will transport her back to Mississippi so at least the family of Emmett Till can get some justice,” said Barnett.

Barnett is also demanding to meet with the District Attorney in Raleigh to put the issue to rest. He says although she may be elderly now, Till died as a 14-year-old boy who never got justice.

“I don’t care if she’s 87, I don’t care if she’s 89, I don’t care if she’s 97 because at the end of the day I know Miss Mimie as I call her died not knowing if her son was ever going to get justice,” said Barnett.

National civil rights activist John Barnett said if an arrest is not made soon, members of the black panthers will travel to Raleigh next Wednesday seeking action.

