More heat and afternoon showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity are here to stay as we move into July. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning, but will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon. It will feel like 100 due to the humidity. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and early evening, especially in north Mississippi.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. 20% before 9 pm. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Although it won’t be a wash-out, a passing downpour could impact any outdoor plans. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storm, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Any afternoon rain will be ending by the time fireworks shows begin. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 105-110, so a heat advisory will be likely next week.

