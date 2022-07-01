Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Morant reportedly signs 5-year, $193 million extension with Grizzlies

Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into offseason training.(WMC)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Ja Morant will be a part of the Grizzlies for a long time to come. Just past the start of NBA free agency at midnight on the east coast, the All-Star point guard and the team reportedly came to terms on a 5-year, $193 million maximum extension. The details of the contract were reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant seemingly confirmed the extension himself by putting out a tweet saying “Memphis is my home.”

Morant told Action News 5 in an exclusive interview earlier this week when asked about a potential extension : “If Memphis wants me here, I’m here. This is my home.”

The news on Morant’s extension follows the Grizzlies re-signing his backup point guard, Tyus Jones, to a 2-year, $30 million earlier in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Memphis skyline view from hotel room.
New hotel officially opens downtown
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) talks with Ja Morant, right, during a time out against...
Tyus Jones re-signs with Grizzlies, reports say
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Jackson Jr. has surgery, may miss beginning of season
Sergio Garcia and Jarvis Greer
Aspiring filmmaker honors Action News 5’s Jarvis Greer
Memphis, Boise State add 2 more future football games