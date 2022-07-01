Mid-South Fourth of July festivities to attend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region.

Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit in red, white and blue all weekend long. A free fireworks show will be hosted July 3 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices for events and tours vary.

When: July 2-3, times vary

Where: Graceland Mansion, Memphis 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd

The Cooper-Young Community Association’s annual summer tradition is a family-friendly children’s parade that includes frozen treats and features an appearance by the Memphis Fire Department. Attendance is free.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Peabody Elementary, 2086 Young Ave.

Memphis Riverboats is offering tickets for a special holiday cruise over the Mississippi River with a spectacular fireworks show. Dinner is included, featuring Memphis-style pulled pork BBQ and other Southern favorites. Ticket prices vary.

When: July 4, boarding at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 45 Riverside Drive

Liberty Park is hosting Memphis’ largest festival featuring live music, kids inflatable play areas, face painting and carnival games, with local food trucks and adult beverages. There will be a family-friendly showing of National Treasure at 5 p.m. and the biggest fireworks show in town starting at 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

When: 5 p.m. July 3

Where: Liberty Park, Early Maxwell Blvd

There’s nothing more American than baseball and fireworks! AutoZone Park is featuring its world-famous post-game fireworks throughout the weekend. Watch the Redbirds play and check out specialty ticket options with all-you-can-eat hotdogs and burgers. Ticket prices vary.

When: July 1-3

Where: AutoZone Park, 198 Union Ave.

You don’t want to miss out on any of the star-spangled fun during Germantown’s Fireworks Extravaganza! Celebrate our nation’s birthday with live entertainment, crafts, refreshments and not to mention - a spectacular fireworks display that begins at 9:10 p.m. Attendance is free.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: Germantown Municipal Park, 1900 S Germantown Rd.

Collierville is hosting its 36th annual community celebration at H.W. Cox Park, featuring food vendors, live entertainment, and fireworks that begin at 9:30 p.m. This fireworks show is one of the largest in the Mid-South and is choreographed to an 18-minute musical salute to America performed live by the members of the Tenn. Mass Choir. Attendance is free.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 2

Where: Germantown Municipal Park, 1900 S Germantown Rd.

After two years of July 4 celebrations being pared down due to the pandemic, the Central Gardens Association is excited to announce the return of its traditional July 4th parade in the historic York Avenue neighborhood. CGA will provide free hotdogs, chips, MemPops and beverages. Guests are invited to picnic with chairs and blankets to enjoy the day’s activities. Parade registration is at 9 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Attendance is free.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Lot of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, York Avenue

Horn Lake is celebrating Independence Day at Latimer Lakes Park with vendors, activities and a live concert beginning at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Attendance is free.

When: 4 p.m. July 2

Where: Latimer Lakes Park, 5633 Tulane Road

Bartlett is hosting a community celebration featuring live musical entertainment, a classic car show, and food vendors on the lawn of the Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center and Appling Middle School. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9:10 p.m. Attendance is free.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center, Hwy 70 & Appling Rd.

Southaven is celebrating the Fourth with a live DJ, kids zone, food vendors, and a fireworks show in front of the Snowden House that begins at 9:15 p.m. Attendance is free.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, 6285 Snowden Ln.

Hernando is hosting a community celebration and fireworks show with food vendors and music featuring Brian Blake. Fireworks are set to begin after sunset, and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor festivities. Attendance is free.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: Hernando Civic Center, 3800 Robertson Gin Rd.

