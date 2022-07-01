Memphian to compete in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian will be spending his Independence Day trying to eat his way to victory.

Brett Healey is competing in the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship in Coney Island.

The contest is back at its iconic location after COVID-19 precautions let to adjustments in 2020 and 2021.

Healey fell just short of qualifying for the event in 2018 and 2019 but finally broke through and is headed to the big stage.

Healey will have his work cut out for him. Reigning champion Joey Chestnut scarfed down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at last year’s event, breaking his own world record. Chestnut has won the contest 14 times.

