Man steals company semi-truck to rob Marion bank, police say

At no point was McGruder given permission to be in possession of Swift Transportation property or vehicles, according to the company Lead Security Investigator.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say.

Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery and was detained Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations-Cargo Task Force Unit.

McGruder, a terminated employee of Swift Transportation, had allegedly stole the blue Volvo tractor semi-truck he used for the crime multiple times before. He knew where the company kept its vehicle keys, police say.

McGruder was seen on video surveillance Tuesday driving off with the semi-truck, which was connected to the bank robbery, from the company’s property in Memphis.

The truck had GPS tracking and police were able to locate and take McGruder into custody.

In a statement, McGruder told police that he had also stolen the vehicle the previous day.

A warrant has been obtained for McGruder and he is awaiting court and extradition back to Arkansas to face aggravated burglary charges.

