Kyle ‘Slow Mo’ Anderson heads to Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forward Kyle “Slow Mo” Anderson is heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kyle Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal to join the Timberwolves, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/fWzhFhVfkx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Anderson agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal, according to his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball.

Kyle gave the Grizzlies an experienced and consistent presence on the court, he averaged 7.6 pts, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

His experience should help calm down a Twolves squad that is the youngest in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the second youngest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.