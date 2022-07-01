Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kyle ‘Slow Mo’ Anderson heads to Timberwolves

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forward Kyle “Slow Mo” Anderson is heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anderson agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal, according to his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball.

Kyle gave the Grizzlies an experienced and consistent presence on the court, he averaged 7.6 pts, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

His experience should help calm down a Twolves squad that is the youngest in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the second youngest.

