Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a joint venture to produce musicals and other live shows in Spanish.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have come together with the hopes of bringing musicals, like “The Phantom of the Opera”, to the stage for the Hispanic community.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel