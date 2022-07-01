Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a joint venture to produce musicals and other live shows in Spanish.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have come together with the hopes of bringing musicals, like “The Phantom of the Opera”, to the stage for the Hispanic community.

