Hot and steamy through the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers and storms and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 100-104. Winds will remain south 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An early downpour, otherwise, dry and warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds south at 5 mph.

HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

HOT AND STEAMY WEEK: It will heat up even more next week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 with steamy conditions. Rain chance is 20% or less each afternoon. The feels like temperatures will be around 105. Lows at night will be near 80.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

