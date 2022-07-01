Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments

The fire in Cordova
The fire in Cordova(Twitter/@stevenrussell)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large fire broke out at apartments in Cordova on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the apartments on Club Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it has causes significant damage to at least one building.

There will be traffic delays in the area until fire crews can finish putting it out.

