Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large fire broke out at apartments in Cordova on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the apartments on Club Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it has causes significant damage to at least one building.

There will be traffic delays in the area until fire crews can finish putting it out.

MFD ON SCENE : Working Apartment Fire 7900 Blk Club Dr , avoid the area expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qfoxGtoKwf — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) July 1, 2022

