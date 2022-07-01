Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting after gunfire struck two teens on Tuesday.

Police responded to Curry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they received reports of shots fired in the area. People on the scene reportedly told officers two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

One teen is from Dyersburg and the other is from Madison County.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting victims refused to give any information to investigators concerning an incident that happened prior to the shooting.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 285-TIPS, where callers can remain anonymous, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679, or 311.

