Suspect in custody after barricade at Memphis hotel

The scene at Economy Inn
The scene at Economy Inn(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a barricade situation at a hotel in Memphis on Friday.

SCSO says a homicide suspect was barricaded inside the Economy Inn on Ketchum Road at Airways Blvd.

That person has since been taken into custody and the barricade situation ended peacefully.

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting Marquicha Thomas, 28, at a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova Thursday morning. She died in the hospital.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

