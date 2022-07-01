Collierville officially launches ambulance service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville has officially launched its ambulance services as of midnight Friday morning.

While the town’s five new ambulances have yet to arrive due to supply chain issues, there will not be a delay in emergency services, said Collierville Public Information Officer Jennifer Casey.

The town currently has a contract with Rural Metro Ambulance to temporarily use four of their vehicles. The ambulances will have Collierville markings and be staffed with Collierville Fire Department personnel.

This decision was made when the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognized the town had outgrown its third-party ambulance transport service. The town’s population growth and increased demand for EMS services required additional ambulances to deliver service to residents in a timely manner, Casey said.

This new service will cost the town $5.2 million, which includes the five new ambulances, medical equipment and 22 new personnel who will staff three ambulances each day.

