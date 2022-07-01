Choices now the only abortion clinic in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is now the only clinic providing abortions in Shelby County.

CEO of Choices Jennifer Pepper says the clinic is providing abortions to those who fit into to the current six-week ban in Tennessee.

On Tuesday a court allowed the state’s trigger law to take effect banning abortions after six weeks. Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi ceased abortion operations.

In anticipation of the ban coming down, Choices moved to the six-week time frame for patients on Monday. Health care providers at the clinic spent Saturday and Sunday moving up appointments on the books.

“Operating on Sunday was a brand new thing, but it was really important to us to serve as many people as we could,” Pepper said. “I just couldn’t be more proud of our team and our staff. They have worked some long, hard hours to provide access to folks. So yes our operation on Sunday was a new thing we were able to serve 23 patients by being open on Sunday was worth the effort.”

Later this summer Choices is opening a clinic in Carbondale, Illinois which is the closest area to the Mid-South without a state abortion ban.

Now Choices is putting a lot of focus on its other reproductive care.

“We knew sexual health and wellness services, midwifery services and birth centers have always been really important to the community and they just became more important,” said Pepper. “As folks are forced to continue pregnancies they’ll need access to high quality, affirming midwifery and birth services so in Memphis we’ll continue to provide those services.”

Pepper says she’s waiting to see exactly what the demand will be for certain types of contraception following the Supreme Court reversal of the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

People who describe themselves as to pro-life activists who demonstrated every day outside Shelby County abortion clinics before the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade told Action News 5 they’ll continue to demonstrate outside the clinics, even those who do not do the operations currently.

Those activists say the clinics are referring patients to other areas for the procedure and they want to see a stop to abortions everywhere.

Pepper says a lot of people want to help women who are trying to get access to an abortion in a post-Roe world. She says the best way to do that is to give to an abortion fund.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.