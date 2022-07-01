Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

103 Years of Empowering Women

In creating safe spaces for women, and shelters for those fleeing abuse, YWCA celebrates 103 years in Memphis.

Marquiepta Odom | Executive Director of the YWCA of Greater Memphis

Andy’s Adventure: Inside the Filipino Festival, “Santacruzan”

A traditional Filipino festival here in the Bluff City. Andy learns the meaning behind Santacruzan and gets to play a part in the celebration.

Find more activities happening during the year to celebrate Filipinos in Memphis at FilAMemphis Kabayan Group.

Teaching Teens about Volunteering

Giving back to your community can start early. How you can get your teen involved in volunteering opportunities and why it could help them in the long run.

Dannon Eubanks | Director of Community Engagement for Volunteer Odyssey

The Backstory Behind Success

The road to entrepreneurial success doesn’t have to be one traveled alone. How Kudzukian podcast is helping future entrepreneurs pave their way with the Business Ride Along.

Larry Robinson | Marketing Executive & Founder of KUDZUKIAN

Bluff City Life Feature: Downtown Trolley Tour

All Aboard! We’re seeing the sights and hidden treasures of downtown by trolley. I’ll show you how two dollars for a day pass can make for a day of fun.

Click here to plan your adventure with Main Street Trolley.

Gina’s Top Summer Opportunities

Jookin’ in Memphis

It started right here in Memphis and blew up into a national craze. See how Jookin made it all the way to Hollywood.

Elise Landrum | Memphis-based dancer, Instagram: @gangstae901

Excerpts promoting the film Jookin’ come from Writer/Director, Howard L. Bell IV. Watch his new movie on STARZ!

