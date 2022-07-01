Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

103 Years of Empowering Women

In creating safe spaces for women, and shelters for those fleeing abuse, YWCA celebrates 103 years in Memphis.

Marquiepta Odom | Executive Director of the YWCA of Greater Memphis

Andy’s Adventure: Inside the Filipino Festival, “Santacruzan”

A traditional Filipino festival here in the Bluff City. Andy learns the meaning behind Santacruzan and gets to play a part in the celebration.

Find more activities happening during the year to celebrate Filipinos in Memphis at FilAMemphis Kabayan Group.

Teaching Teens about Volunteering

Giving back to your community can start early. How you can get your teen involved in volunteering opportunities and why it could help them in the long run.

Dannon Eubanks | Director of Community Engagement for Volunteer Odyssey

The Backstory Behind Success

The road to entrepreneurial success doesn’t have to be one traveled alone. How Kudzukian podcast is helping future entrepreneurs pave their way with the Business Ride Along.

Larry Robinson | Marketing Executive & Founder of KUDZUKIAN

Bluff City Life Feature: Downtown Trolley Tour

All Aboard! We’re seeing the sights and hidden treasures of downtown by trolley. I’ll show you how two dollars for a day pass can make for a day of fun.

Click here to plan your adventure with Main Street Trolley.

Gina’s Top Summer Opportunities

Jookin’ in Memphis

It started right here in Memphis and blew up into a national craze. See how Jookin made it all the way to Hollywood.

Elise Landrum | Memphis-based dancer, Instagram: @gangstae901

Excerpts promoting the film Jookin’ come from Writer/Director, Howard L. Bell IV. Watch his new movie on STARZ!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services

Latest News

Moguls In Memphis Music
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 June
Positive Vibes Only: A Life Of Empowering Others Online
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 June pt. 1 of 8
Teaching Teens The Trade: How To Build A Creative Business Plan
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 June pt. 2 of 8
Crafting Your Meal From Forest To Table
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 June pt. 3 of 8