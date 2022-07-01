Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 June
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Memphis’ soul, doesn’t get it old! It grows, building on our legacy and transforming our modern world! There’s no better place to be than in the heart of what makes Memphis great!
Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell | Instagram: @boomitchellmemphis | Grammy-Award Winning Producer & Engineer & Owner Royal Studios
Bluff City Life Feature: Craft Cocktails from Tiger & Peacock
There’s a drink for every zodiac sign. Go inside the Memphian Hotel, where Tiger and Peacock’s bartender mixes up his popular craft cocktails.
“Our Neighbors, Our Stories: In Search of Common Ground”
Showcasing the compelling stories of the Mid-South
Lakethen Mason | Founder & Executive Director of Memphis FilmWorks
A free ride service just for the elderly. See how a program makes getting around the city simple with one phone call.
Courtney McNeal | City Innovation Director for Innovate Memphis
Gifts for the Hostess from Lansky Bros
If you know the Peabody, you know Lansky’s Bros! We’re looking back at the history and legacy of this beloved Memphis shop and the eclectic gifts they contain inside.
Julie Lansky | Third-Generation owner of Lansky Bros. Retail Shops at The Peabody Hotel
- Agricenter’s Farmers Market
- April - October 2022 | Monday - Friday 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. & Saturday 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.
- Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market
- Open Every Saturday | April - October: 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. & November - March: 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.
- Memphis Farmers Market
- Open Saturday | April - October 8 A.M. to 1 P.M.
- Chelsea Avenue Farmers Market
- Saturday Mornings | June - July 9 A.M. to Noon
- Winchester Farmers Market
- Shop Weekdays 8:30 A.M to 9 P.M.
The event that’s celebrating new grads and helping them land their dream careers in a post-pandemic world.
Anna Thompson | Marketing & Communications Manager for New Memphis
