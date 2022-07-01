Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Moguls in Memphis Music

Memphis’ soul, doesn’t get it old! It grows, building on our legacy and transforming our modern world! There’s no better place to be than in the heart of what makes Memphis great!

Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell | Instagram: @boomitchellmemphis | Grammy-Award Winning Producer & Engineer & Owner Royal Studios

Bluff City Life Feature: Craft Cocktails from Tiger & Peacock

There’s a drink for every zodiac sign. Go inside the Memphian Hotel, where Tiger and Peacock’s bartender mixes up his popular craft cocktails.

“Our Neighbors, Our Stories: In Search of Common Ground”

Showcasing the compelling stories of the Mid-South

Lakethen Mason | Founder & Executive Director of Memphis FilmWorks

Rides to Wellness

A free ride service just for the elderly. See how a program makes getting around the city simple with one phone call.

Courtney McNeal | City Innovation Director for Innovate Memphis

Gifts for the Hostess from Lansky Bros

If you know the Peabody, you know Lansky’s Bros! We’re looking back at the history and legacy of this beloved Memphis shop and the eclectic gifts they contain inside.

Julie Lansky | Third-Generation owner of Lansky Bros. Retail Shops at The Peabody Hotel

Gina’s Top 5 Farmer’s Markets

New Memphis Summer Experience

The event that’s celebrating new grads and helping them land their dream careers in a post-pandemic world.

Anna Thompson | Marketing & Communications Manager for New Memphis

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.