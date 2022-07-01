Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)
Plant-Based Twist to BBQ with Memphis in Mind
Chef Phillip Ashely Rix | Designer Chocolatier & Owner of Phillip Ashley Chocolates
901 Fashions Headed to New York Fashion Week
Demetrius “Demi Blvck” Blayde | Instagram: @demi.blvck
All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game
Ladell Beamon | Founder & CEO of Heal the Hood Foundation
Reframing the Narrative through Dance
Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director for Collage Dance
Marcellus Harper | Founding Executive Director for Collage Dance
Crafting Birthday Cocktails: Ginitini & The Ginarita
Angelo Donati | Bartender for Tiger & Peacock, Inside The Memphian
Gina’s Top 5 Community Organizations
Youth Villages
Latino Memphis
Memphis Athletic Ministries
Girls Inc.
Memphis Leadership Foundation
Celebrate What’s Right: The Great Abate
Christy Mullen | Director of Marketing & Communications for New Memphis
