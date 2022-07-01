Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Plant-Based Twist to BBQ with Memphis in Mind

Chef Phillip Ashely Rix | Designer Chocolatier & Owner of Phillip Ashley Chocolates

901 Fashions Headed to New York Fashion Week

Demetrius “Demi Blvck” Blayde | Instagram: @demi.blvck

All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game

Ladell Beamon | Founder & CEO of Heal the Hood Foundation

Reframing the Narrative through Dance

Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director for Collage Dance

Marcellus Harper | Founding Executive Director for Collage Dance

Crafting Birthday Cocktails: Ginitini & The Ginarita

Angelo Donati | Bartender for Tiger & Peacock, Inside The Memphian

Gina’s Top 5 Community Organizations

Youth Villages

Latino Memphis

Memphis Athletic Ministries

Girls Inc.

Memphis Leadership Foundation

Celebrate What’s Right: The Great Abate

Christy Mullen | Director of Marketing & Communications for New Memphis

