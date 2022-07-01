Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: Glynac -- a pill to cure the effects of aging?

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- According to research from Duke, your strength, balance and endurance start to decline in your 50′s. Cognitive decline can start as early as 45. Even though these are normal signs of aging, is there a way you can prevent these side effects from happening? One researcher believes a missing supplement may be the key to healthy aging.

Exercise … eating healthy … even lotions and potions. There are several things people do to stay young. But as much as we try, the clock keeps ticking away.

“The way you could walk and run when you were 20 years old is not what you’re doing when you’re 75 years old,” said Rajagopal Sekhar, MD, Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

That’s because as we get older, our bodies start to experience mitochondrial dysfunction.

“Mitochondria are tiny engines that supply the cell with energy. Mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to heart disease, to Alzheimer’s disease, to cognitive impairments, to almost every condition possible,” continued Dr. Sekhar.

Dr. Sekhar studies normal aging and says supplying the mitochondria with fuel may be the key to reversing some of the negative side effects of aging. That fuel is glynac, or a combination of glycine and n-acetylcysteine, components of a natural antioxidant glutathione. When older adults took the supplement for 12 weeks, muscle strength, gait speed, exercise capacity, and cognitive function all improved.

“And at 24 weeks, they were even better,” stated Dr. Sekhar.

After the participants in the trial stopped taking glynac, their improvements diminished. Dr. Sekhar is conducting two additional studies to test whether glynac could improve defects linked to cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease and in MCI.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emmit Gooden
Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license
Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Traffic blocked in both directions of I-55 near Church Road following crash
1 dead after crash on I-55 in Southaven
New, blue Tennessee license plate
Thousands of Tennessee license plates headed to Shelby County mailboxes
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Glynac -- a pill to cure the effects of aging?
Best Life: 4 stages of your metabolic life and how to boost it at any age
Best Life: 4 stages of your metabolic life and how to boost it at any age
Best Life: Your Brain on Meditation
Best Life: Your Brain on Meditation
Best Life: Your Brain on Meditation
Best Life: Your Brain on Meditation