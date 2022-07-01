Beale Street enacts new safety measures for summer weekends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Fourth of July weekend comes the expectation that crowds will make their way downtown for fireworks and Beale Street, but there are changes patrons need to know.

Once the sun goes down on Beale Street, police barricades will go up along with a $5 cover charge. Patrons can expect this fee to last for the remainder of summer weekends, at least.

This is in response to the deadly violence the entertainment district has seen over the past several weeks.

It’s the hope of the Downtown Memphis Commission that the fee will help control some of the big crowds we may see over the summer.

Memphis Police will also be out in force. 40 officers are being assigned specifically to patrolling Beale Street, more than double the usual patrol. This is thanks, in part, to last night’s police academy graduation, 70 new officers that freed up the officers necessary to make this shift.

