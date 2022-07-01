Available options to offset MLGW bill hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a warning Thursday, telling customers that summer utility bills are about to skyrocket by as much as 40-percent.

Action News 5 is taking action for you, reaching out to government agencies and non-profits to find out what kind of utility assistance is available in Memphis and Shelby County.

Ephie Johnson, president and CEO of Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. in Midtown Memphis, said they’ve already helped 800 people pay their MLGW bills this year.

“There are so many people right now that are struggling,” she told Action News 5, “and we know for the next few months this is going to be challenging. Gas prices are high, people are trying to make ends meet already.”

To qualify for utility assistance from NCC, Johnson said an applicant must live in Memphis, have a current MLGW cut-off notice, have lost their job or been hospitalized in the last 6 months or be 100-percent disabled. Applications should be filled out online when the Compassionate Ministries program opens back up in early July.

The average NCC utility assistance grant, said Johnson, is between $300 and $500.

If you have questions, you can call Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc at 901-881-6013.

Yulonda Rhodes, community engagement outreach coordinator with the Shelby County Community Services Agency, said they help 25,000 people a year keep the lights on.

She said CSA has more than $8 million in aid available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, funded by the state of Tennessee.

“The thing we’re finding now,” said Rhodes, “is that a lot of people don’t know that they can qualify. There’s a misconception that you need to have a disconnection notice to qualify and that’s not true. It’s income based.” To check income levels to see if you qualify, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Eligible households can get up to $1000 per program year. You can apply for help from CSA in person, by mail or online. If you have questions, contact CSA at 901-222-4200.

Both Johnson and Rhodes want people to realize that this long, hot summer doesn’t have to burn a hole in your bank account.

“People need help regardless of the season,” said Johnson, “and we’re here to respond to them in their season and time of need.”

“Absolutely,” agreed Rhodes, “We help all these programs together. We do network and sometimes customers are in need of additional funding. They can get us. They can get MIFA. They can get Neighborhood Christian Center. All of us are working together to make sure the customer gets what they need.”

