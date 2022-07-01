Advertise with Us
Akot makes it official with UofM Tigers

(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College Basketball Free Agency now appears set for the University of Memphis with former Boise State Star Emmanuel Akot officially signing with the Tigers. 

Akot committed to the UofM last week. Something about the timing of his signing coincides with the decision of former Tiger Emoni Bates to transfer to Eastern Michigan, his hometown school. 

Both Bates and Akot play basically the same position.

Akot comes in as a 5th year senior with 102 games under his belt.

He averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game at Boise State. He hit almost 39% of his 3pt attempts earning Mountain West Conference Honorable mention honors last season. 

The Broncos won that league’s regular season and tournament titles.

