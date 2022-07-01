Advertise with Us
901 FC prepares for road match at Tampa Bay

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC hits the road this weekend for a match at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Boys in Blue are out to protect their top ranking in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference at 11-3-2.

Memphis dominates the team of the week rosters seemingly every week.

Graham Smith is the latest to earn a spot.

Aaron Molloy on the Team of the Week Bench for Week 16, playing high-level soccer as a balanced head coach Ben Pirmann tries to regulate between practice and games.

”The group as a whole has taken a step up,” said Pirmann. “There’s two ways to look at it. Obviously, coming off a Saturday - two wins in a week. Obviously, it’s an emotional week, two wins in a week. We’ve taken a lot of steps forward. It’s hard to replicate that every day in training. And we don’t want to replicate that every day. We want that to be carried over for Saturday night in Tampa.” 

First Touch for 901 FC at Tampa Bay is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

