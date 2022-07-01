Advertise with Us
2 charged after 200+ fake drive-out tags found in apartment, police say

Cory Walton (L) and Erica Sanders (R)
Cory Walton (L) and Erica Sanders (R)(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are facing charges after police say they found 236 fake license tags in their bedroom.

Shelby County Fugitive Task Force was called to an apartment complex where they received information about fake drive-out tags.

Inside one apartment, officers found machines and materials to replicate Tennessee drive-out tags. They also found two printers, marijuana and scales.

Officers carried out a warrant and found more materials as well as 236 fake tags in their bedroom and scattered throughout the home.

Detectives also recovered a loaded rifle.

Erica Sanders and Cory Walton were taken into custody.

Walton is charged with 236 counts of alerting, falsifying or fording evidence of title, assignments or plates, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanders is charged with 236 counts of alerting, falsifying or fording evidence of title and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

