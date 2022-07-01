Advertise with Us
1 person dead, another injured in Panola County shooting

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is fighting to stay alive after an overnight shooting in rural Mississippi.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were walking in the area of Railroad and Church Street in Como when they were hit with gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the victim who survived was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time

Anyone with details on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-933-2637.

