Tyus Jones re-signs with Grizzlies, reports say
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyus Jones is sticking around in Memphis.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Jones has signed a deal for two years and $30 million to keep him with the Grizzlies.
Jones averages a career-high 8.7 points and 4.4 assists per game in 2021-22 and played a big role in keeping the Grizz afloat when Ja Morant went down with an injury.
