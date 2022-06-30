Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tyus Jones re-signs with Grizzlies, reports say

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) talks with Ja Morant, right, during a time out against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) talks with Ja Morant, right, during a time out against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyus Jones is sticking around in Memphis.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Jones has signed a deal for two years and $30 million to keep him with the Grizzlies.

Jones averages a career-high 8.7 points and 4.4 assists per game in 2021-22 and played a big role in keeping the Grizz afloat when Ja Morant went down with an injury.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Jackson Jr. has surgery, may miss beginning of season
Sergio Garcia and Jarvis Greer
Aspiring filmmaker honors Action News 5’s Jarvis Greer
Memphis, Boise State add 2 more future football games
Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates picks hometown school over Tigers