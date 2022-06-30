Tyus Jones re-signs with Grizzlies, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyus Jones is sticking around in Memphis.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Jones has signed a deal for two years and $30 million to keep him with the Grizzlies.

Free agent G Tyus Jones is returning to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $30M deal, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @REP1Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Jones averages a career-high 8.7 points and 4.4 assists per game in 2021-22 and played a big role in keeping the Grizz afloat when Ja Morant went down with an injury.

