The summer heat and humidity returns and is here to stay for awhile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow is driving Gulf moisture into the Mid-South increasing humidity making it feel hotter and increasing rain chances as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

