Speedy smash and grab caught on camera in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash and grab at a poplar Midtown business and on one of the Bluff City’s busiest streets has one local business beefing up security.

Memphis Police said thieves broke down the front door of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue with a sledgehammer and eventually made it out with thousands of dollars worth of liquor.

“They come into the store, grabbed all of the expensive stuff as fast as they can, and within two-and-a-half minutes they were out,” said Assistant Store Manager Adam Jones.

Days after a burglary at Kimbrough Fine Wine and Spirits, employees are still in shock.

Surveillance video shows five unidentified men all in masks rifling through the store just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, June 24.

According to a police report, the thieves loaded $15,000 worth of whiskey, cognac, and champagne into laundry baskets.

“Crazy that somebody would do that,” said Jones. “Would be bold enough right on Union Avenue with all of these businesses that have cameras and security systems and the amount of people that drive by constantly even at three in the morning.”

Jones said the break-in has them adding more security at their store

“We’re definitely are trying to make sure everybody’s a lot more cautious about keeping an eye on people,” said Jones. Or definitely being able to recognize somebody maybe casing the place or coming in scouting it out ahead of time. We’re also looking into different security options and things like that so where we are remaining vigilant and trying to keep this from happening again.”

Jones hopes any witnesses to the crime will come forward.

Memphis Police said the male suspects fled the scene in two cars, a white Infiniti with temporary tags and a gray Kia Sedan with no tags.

Memphis Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this investigation call (901)-528-CASH.

