Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

Cordova skating center
Cordova skating center(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m.

Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members.

One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head on the floor and lost consciousness.

The suspects left the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

