Shelby County launches Council on Gun Safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the launch of the county’s Council on Gun Safety.

The intent is to form a diverse council of people from across the county to have collaborative discussions that result in messaging encouraging proper gun storage.

Today, @MayorLeeHarris announced the launch of the Shelby County Council on Gun Safety. It's #1 mission is to promote safe gun storage, with the hope of lowering the number of gun thefts and limiting gun access to small children. @WMCActionNews5 @ShelbyCoTN pic.twitter.com/foHe88pR8v — Parker King (@King_Reports) June 30, 2022

“There’s got to be a movement on the local level with respect to protecting our families and making sure that guns don’t end up in the hands of criminals and produce more tragedy,” Harris said.

According to the research group Everytown for Gun Safety, Memphis is number one in the country in number of guns stolen from vehicles. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has cited that in recent months, 40% of the guns used in Memphis crimes are stolen.

The council’s message of safe gun storage could help bring those numbers down in theory.

Harris partially threw blame at state lawmakers in Nashville for the high number of gun-related crimes that have taken place in the city and county in the last year.

“We have seen legislation to expand the number of venues where guns are welcome and the consequences of that for our community have been tragic,” he said.

What’s more is the county feels safe gun storage could lower the number of accidental shooting injuries and deaths among small children.

Cited in the press conference were 2021 numbers from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, which show that of 158 children treated for gunshot wounds, 44 of those were from an accidental shooting.

This past Friday, a Germantown 4-year-old, who family identified as Tre’ Anderson, was killed from an incident that involved accidental gunfire.

The county would not confirm if the council’s launch announcement was spurred or accelerated by the news of the Germantown child, but said the tragedy is like many in Memphis and across the country.

“We have too many families in Memphis and Shelby County that have been devastated by suicide and by accidental shootings,” Harris said.

There are also those who are concerned the council will be effective in enforcing proper gun storage.

Harris’s opponent in the upcoming Shelby County mayoral election, Republican Worth Morgan, gave his thoughts on the launch of the council.

“When it comes to reducing crime, Lee Harris has been completely missing in action. I don’t trust him to follow through on any potential recommendations from this Council. Voting starts in two weeks and Harris is panicking to cover up his empty record on public safety. That’s harsh to say, but it’s true. The people deserve a Mayor that is working to reduce gun violence more often than an election cycle.”

Harris acknowledged Action News 5′s question about the enforcement issue.

He’s encouraging gun owners to apply, join, and participate in the council so that this message can be one other gun owners are comfortable with.

“There’s a lot of skepticism of government being too heavy handed, as against our Second Amendment rights,” Harris said. “And so, we want to respect that skepticism and focus right now on making sure that gun owners have the information that they need and have the access to safe storage.”

“We want to fish where the first are, as my dad would say,” said Jerri Green, one of the county’s policy advisors who will be taking point on the council. “My dad taught hunter safety classes for years. I grew up in a house with guns. We were taught where to store them, how to store them, how to separate the ammunition, and because I had that training from a responsible gun owner, that’s how I believe that guns should be handles.”

Applications are now open for anyone wanting to join the council.

The application window will close on July 15th.

The council will meet 6 times, twice a month, from July 27 to October 31.

