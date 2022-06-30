Postal Police Officer’s Assoc. shares concerns about crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of the Postal Police Officers Association said postal workers are being attacked, and mail is being stolen at unprecedented levels in this country.

“The Postal Service is in peril.” Those words from Frank Albergo, the national president of the Postal Police Officers Association (PPOA), the union that represents uniformed police officers employed by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

He told Action News 5 that postal workers are being attacked and mail is being stolen at unprecedented levels in this country.

We asked USPS for statistics on mail theft crimes in the Mid-South and were told that information is only available through a Freedom of Information Act request, which is a process that requires time.

Donnell McKenzie, the local PPOA representative, talked with CH5 on Wednesday, June 29, to express the union’s frustration with what they’re calling a postal crime wave.

He said his department is short-staffed at a time when USPS expanded its coverage area to include not just West Tennessee, but North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas.

“Well, we definitely need more officers,” said McKenzie, “we definitely do need more officers. Postal police are stationed in all the major cities, but they’re not hiring in Memphis right now.”

Mckenzie said postal police share customers’ anger about the increase in mail theft.

They used to have 15 officers to cover the Memphis area. Today, they have six.

“We’ve asked multiple times when are we going to get reinforcements or additional officers,” McKenzie said, “and they haven’t responded to us or given us the manpower, even now with the increase in crime.”

On Tuesday, USPS customer Patricia Rogers told Action News 5 she’d just found out her mail had been stolen from the blue drop boxes outside the post office at 3715 Winchester in Oakhaven.

“So a month later,” said Rogers, “I’m just finding out the mailbox where I put my mail had been broken into, and I’m just baffled they didn’t alert their customers.”

After her interview aired on Action News 5, other customers called and emailed the television station to share similar experiences.

“We had mail stolen from the drop box at the Bartlett Post Office June 13,” said one viewer, “Checks were stolen, reproduced using our bank number, check numbers, logo and a forged signature. Fortunately, the bank recognized the forgery and this check was stopped.”

