Police chase ends on Green Line, 4 arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people accused of a carjacking Tuesday night are now behind bars after fleeing from police during traffic stop.

Memphis police say on June 28, officers responded to a carjacking at Breedlove Grocery store where a woman stated as she was exiting her vehicle to enter a store, she was approached by a black male, who then grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The suspect then took her vehicle and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police spotted the carjacked vehicle in the area of Vollintine Avenue and Olympic Street. After officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

Police say the suspects ran several red lights and almost struck two pedestrians who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The vehicle eventually became disabled after striking a pedestrian bridge near University Street and Mignon Avenue along the V&E Green Line.

One suspect, 19-year-old Marke’Se Jones, remained on scene and was taken into custody. Three others, two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Darryon Townsend, fled on foot, but were all located and taken into custody.

Police say one of the juveniles had the vehicle key fob in his possession. Officers also located a stolen handgun.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.