Ole Miss packed parade and celebration for the baseball team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The love fest south of the border continues for the Ole Miss Rebels Baseball team.

The campus and the entire city of Oxford turned out the College Baseball World Series Champions.

It’s safe to say they had fun with it.

“Hello Rebel nation, you are national champions,” said Mike Bianco Ole Miss head coach.

“I’ll be honest I’ve got nothing prepared for this speech, so bear with me,” Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss junior infielder.

Brandon Johnson, Ole Miss senior pitcher said, “You know this journey has been unreal, I still don’t feel like it’s hit me yet.”

“I never thought that this would mean so much to you. I never thought that I would see so much passion, and so much people that care that meant so much to us. So we applaud you,” said Bianco.

“I tried to warn the country, don’t let the Rebs get hot. But I don’t know, I think they let the Rebs get hot baby,” said Tim Elko, Ole Miss senior.

Justin Bench, Ole Miss senior said, “A lot of people said we were the last team in, well guess what? We’re the last team out. We’re national champions, hotty toddy.”

Elko said, “And uh, this might be the last time I’m standing right here on this field. So I kind of just wanted to leave you guys with one question: Are you ready?!”

