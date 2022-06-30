Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searching for suspects in white SUV

Police responding
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found in critical condition on Race Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim was transported to Region One Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to MPD, the suspects are said to be several black males in a white Infiniti SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

