MPD searching for suspects in white SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found in critical condition on Race Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim was transported to Region One Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to MPD, the suspects are said to be several black males in a white Infiniti SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

