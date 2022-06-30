MLGW says bills could increase up to 40% this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is warning customers that bills could go up substantially this summer.

MLGW says increasing Tennessee Valley Authority fuel rates and an increase in summer energy consumptions are the factors that will cause electric bills to skyrocket.

The company says customers should expect a large increase from June to July and relative to last year’s prices.

Between June and September, bills will go up 20 to 40%, meaning customers will be paying $30 to $60 more per month on average.

To conserve energy, MLGW recommends setting thermostats to 78 or above.

