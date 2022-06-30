Mid-South reacts to Justice Brown Jackson confirmation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this historic day, swearing in from Judge to Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially serving in her role as the first-ever Black female Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Tennessee Senator London Lamar said now adding representation paves the way for little Black girls who dream of being in that position of power can now reach.

“They know that they can go to law school, they can serve on all levels of government, and they can too be in the Supreme Court one day,” said Tennessee State Senate London Lamar.

For Tannera Gibson, it’s a momentous moment she has similarly experienced, as she broke barriers last year becoming the first-ever Black female president of the Memphis Bar Association.

Gibson said the confirmation of Justice Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court gives her the opportunity to speak on a variety of issues that affect Black women and other communities.

“We’ve never had a Black woman’s perspective on that bench and now we have it and it a perspective of a woman who experienced discrimination, whose experienced sexism, whose parents experienced legalize discrimination, and it’s tremendously important to have that perspective when you’re basically setting the law of the land,” said Memphis Bar Association President Tannera Gibson.

As Justice Brown Jackson takes the oath to begin her decades-long journey, the National Civil Right Museum shares in a statement:

“Justice Jackson comes at a time of historic rulings – expanded gun rights and the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. We celebrate Justice Brown Jackson and her contributions to critical judicial decisions facing this nation that may impact civil and human rights.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson serves as the 116th member of the Supreme Court.

