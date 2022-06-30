Memphis, Boise State add 2 more future football games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The battle for college football legitimacy is on as the American Athletic Conference is set to lose several traditional powers. It has the U of M looking to upgrade it’s non-conference schedule.

The Tigers added a second home and home series with Mountain West Conference king Boise State.

The new series kicks off in 2023 here in Memphis. The return match set for 2026 in Boise.

The Tigers and Broncos already had a scheduled home and home series in 2030 and 2031.

North Texas was on the schedule as a non-conference game, but is joining the AAC from Conference USA in 2023, creating an opening in the Tigers’ schedule.

