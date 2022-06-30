Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license

Emmit Gooden
Emmit Gooden(Munford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Mason, Tennessee, Mayor Emmit Gooden was arrested Monday.

Gooden was pulled over at 2 a.m. on Hwy 51 because of a tail light that was out, court records show.

Tipton County officials say Gooden’s license is currently revoked in relation to a previous DUI arrest.

Gooden was taken into custody and charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of light law.

Gooden was arrested for DUI in March 2021. He’s served as Mason mayor since 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

Samuel Ward Jr. faces the charge for voluntary manslaughter.
Arrest made in Oaken Bucket Drive homicide
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Michael Ray Tillman was indicted for the April killing after he was taken into custody in North...
Fugitive in Memphis motel murder found, indicted
MLGW facing employee shortage
MLGW says bills could increase up to 40% this summer