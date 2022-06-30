Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Mason, Tennessee, Mayor Emmit Gooden was arrested Monday.

Gooden was pulled over at 2 a.m. on Hwy 51 because of a tail light that was out, court records show.

Tipton County officials say Gooden’s license is currently revoked in relation to a previous DUI arrest.

Gooden was taken into custody and charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of light law.

Gooden was arrested for DUI in March 2021. He’s served as Mason mayor since 2018.

