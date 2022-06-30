Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man shot at Subway in Southaven

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A person was shot at a Subway in Southaven on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the location on Stateline Road, near I-55, just after 11 a.m.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid.

It’s unclear what the victim’s condition is.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Germantown Police Dept
Explosion reported in Germantown, police say
Ja Morant
Ja Morant gives back with over a dozen refurbished courts in Memphis
The scene at Oaken Bucket Drive.
Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

The scene at Cross Wood Lane
Cordova woman in critical condition after shooting, investigation ongoing
Colton Elrod (left) is still wanted for theft of the missing fire truck water tank.
Fire equipment stolen, suspect wanted
The scene on Peres Avenue.
3 children, man injured in shooting
The scene at Economy Inn on Lamar Ave.
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Memphis hotel
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move