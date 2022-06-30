Man shot at Subway in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A person was shot at a Subway in Southaven on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the location on Stateline Road, near I-55, just after 11 a.m.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid.

It’s unclear what the victim’s condition is.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

