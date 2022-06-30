Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he broke into a victim’s home and took videos of them while they slept.

On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Jason Duran on one count of residential burglary and video voyeurism.

According to court documents, the victim reported to police on June 26 that Duran had been harassing them for weeks.

The victim then provided investigators with home surveillance video showing Duran entering without permission, the affidavit said.

“While inside the residence, the victim told police that Mr. Duran took a video and pictures of them naked in their bedroom without their knowledge,” Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated.

The victim told detectives Duran sent the nude photo in a text message and shared it on his Facebook page.

After reviewing the case, the judge signed a warrant for Duran’s arrest.

On June 28, Paragould police and Arkansas Parole/Probation officers conducted a parole search of Duran’s home on North 3rd Street.

According to court documents, officers discovered Duran was in possession of a firearm and a baggie of clonazepam.

In addition to the burglary and video voyeurism charges, a judge found probable cause to also charge Duran with possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance.

Duran is being held in lieu of $45,000 bond for both charges. He is to have no contact with the victims.

