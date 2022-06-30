Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother

Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged in a weekend chase after police said he stole a vehicle and ran over a motorcycle driver who turned out to be his brother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was following a driver, Shane Petty, who ran the stop sign at Huntington Avenue and Floyd Street on Saturday, June 25.

When they attempted to stop Petty, he sped off and rear-ended a motorcycle in front of him. The driver of the motorcycle was then hit by Petty after he was knocked off the bike.

The affidavit continued, saying Petty eventually landed himself into a ditch and officers were able to arrest him.

It was later discovered the car Petty was driving was stolen out of Cherokee Village and he was driving on a suspended driver’s license, officers said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for a broken leg and “large amounts of road rash”.

The affidavit went on to say the driver was Petty’s brother and refused to press any charges for running him over.

On Wednesday, June 29, a Craighead County judge charged Petty with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, fleeing, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.

He was given a $50,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.

