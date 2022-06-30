Jesus Christ Superstar’s 50th Anniversary Tour stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stars of the latest musical to hit the Orpheum Theater say Jesus is the musician and the music is the gospel. Jesus Christ Superstar is in the middle of its 50th anniversary celebration. It’s the famous rock opera detailing the final weeks of Jesus’ life.

Now, the tour is stopping at the Orpheum in Memphis, and 50 years after the opening of Jesus Christ Superstar on stage, audiences keep coming out.

The rock concept album detailing Jesus Christ’s final days through the eyes of the man who would betray him, Judas Iscariot, was created by famed composer and lyricist Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

It has now become one of the most famous stage productions of all time.

“They wanted to play [the stage show] like you put the needle down on the record and it keeps going for 95 minutes,” Omar Lopez-Cepero, who plays “Judas,” said.

Now the needle has dropped in Memphis with the 50th anniversary tour stopping at the Orpheum. The show hit the stage in 1971 a year after the album ran up the music charts.

Stars of the show Aaron LaVigne, who plays Jesus, and Omar Lopez-Cepero who stars as Judas, took themselves back to 1970 thanks to the Memphis Listening Lab where the two got the chance to listen to a newly opened, 50 year old album of Jesus Christ Superstar.

“You heard the needle drop and you hear the crackling, but first play? I feel like I shouldn’t be touching this [album],” LaVigne said.

“It just has a sonic quality that we don’t get in today’s music at all,” Lopez-Cepero said.

LaVigne and Lopez-Cepero said Jesus Christ Superstar is a show that appeals to so many people.

“People who have deep faith have a connection to it and people who just want to rock out,” LaVigne said.

But the stars say at its core the show is about humanity and believe it or not friendship, and LaVigne and Lopez-Cepero are friends on and off the stage.

“Having the friendship helps us tell the story better,” Lopez-Cepero said.

Jesus Christ Superstar is at the Orpheum until Sunday July 3. For tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.