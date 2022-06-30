Jackson Jr. has surgery, may miss beginning of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had surgery on his foot, the Grizzlies announced Thursday.

The surgery was done to relieve a stress fracture in his right foot.

He will be sidelined for about 4-6 months.

The 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled to begin on October 18, meaning Jackson is likely to miss the beginning of the league year.

