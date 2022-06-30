Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jackson Jr. has surgery, may miss beginning of season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had surgery on his foot, the Grizzlies announced Thursday.

The surgery was done to relieve a stress fracture in his right foot.

He will be sidelined for about 4-6 months.

The 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled to begin on October 18, meaning Jackson is likely to miss the beginning of the league year.

